Brought to you by MAVD, On 5 Minute Salute our host Cole Faust talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Cole has the honor to speak with Daniel Jens of Child Care Biz Help and Jeffery Vaughan of Inizio Engage.

Daniel Jens

SOLVING THE CHILD CARE CRISIS, NEIGHBORHOOD BY NEIGHBORHOOD Child Care Biz Help equips existing childcare providers, entrepreneurs, faith-based entities, businesses, communities, governments and local networks, to be part of the solution. We are solving today’s child care crisis through the establishment of new childcare centers and the elevation or expansion of existing programs.

Jeffery Vaughan

Inizio provides our clients (which are comprised of mostly pharmaceutical companies) with various solutions ranging from medical science related strategies to commercial support.

View original post: MAVD: 5 Minute Salute with Daniel Jens of Child Care Biz Help and Jeffery Vaughan of Inizio Engage on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.