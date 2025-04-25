MAVD: 5 Minute Salute with Justin Fisher of PM13 Defense Solutions

Brought to you by MAVD, On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Justin Fisher of PM13 Defense Solutions.

PM13 Defense Solutions, LLC specializes in business and strategy development for companies seeking to do business with the Department of Defense. Our knowledge of defense acquisition and our connections within the military and defense industry will allow you to efficiently target the right audience with your product or service and gain traction with the relevant organizations.

