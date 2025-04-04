Brought to you by MAVD, On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Kevin Edmundson of Viviscent Wellness Foundation.

Viviscent Wellness Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to fostering prosperity, abundance, and wellness through sustainable community development. We create innovative solutions that empower veterans and underserved families by combining holistic health, affordable housing, entrepreneurship, and education. Through modular construction, functional medicine, and collaborative ecosystems, we are building resilient, self-sustaining communities across the U.S.

View original post: MAVD: 5 Minute Salute with Kevin Edmundson of Viviscent Wellness Foundation on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.