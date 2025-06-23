Brought to you by MAVD, On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Landy Dunham of Honor Flight Central Florida.

We honor veterans from the WWII, Korean War and Vietnam era by flying them from Central Florida to Washington, DC to visit the memorials erected in their honor. This mission is accomplished at no cost to the veterans.

View original post: MAVD: 5 Minute Salute with Landy Dunham of Honor Flight Central Florida on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.