MAVD: 5 Minute Salute with Michael Coleman of Heart Of Alabama Food Bank

Brought to you by MAVD, 5 Minute Salute features our host Cole Faust talking to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Cole has the honor of speaking with Michael Coleman of Heart of Alabama Food Bank.

Heart of Alabama Food Bank serves over half the counties in Alabama, providing nourishing food to the 256,000 Alabamians fighting hunger and food insecurity.

