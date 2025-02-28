MAVD: 5 Minute Salute with Ramon Gonzalez of Element Electronics

Brought to you by MAVD, On 5 Minute Salute our hosts Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Ramon Gonzalez of Element Electronics.

Element Electronics, established in 2007, is a privately held American consumer electronics company headquartered in Edina, MN. The company specializes in producing affordable televisions, monitors, soundbars, and a diverse range of appliances. In 2014, Element opened a factory in Winnsboro, making it the only major television company assembling TVs in the United States. Over the years, Element has expanded its product lineup to include various appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges, microwaves, and air conditioners. In 2022, the company introduced the first outdoor Roku TV, designed to withstand various weather conditions, catering to outdoor entertainment enthusiasts. Element Electronics is committed to providing high-quality consumer electronics that are accessible to everyone.

