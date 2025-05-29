MAVD: 5 Minute Salute with Rick Neal of Goodwill Of Southern Nevada

Brought to you by MAVD, On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Rick Neal of Goodwill Of Southern Nevada.

Hundreds of thousands of Southern Nevadans—shoppers, donors, program participants, employees, employers, and funders—serve, sustain and spread our far-reaching mission.

