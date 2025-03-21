Brought to you by MAVD, On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Terry Stenlund of Sectorflow.ai.

We are helping customers evaluate and implement AI into their business environment. We have a laddered approach starting on how to prompt and doing training, integrating AI into the functional business areas and then providing private AI instances for security.

View original post: MAVD: 5 Minute Salute with Terry Stenlund of Sectorflow.ai on Daily News Network.

