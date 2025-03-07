MAVD: 5 Minute Salute with Vince Pedican of Eco Energy Bahamas

Brought to you by MAVD, On 5 Minute Salute our host Cole Faust talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Cole has the honor to speak with Vince Pedican of Eco Energy Bahamas.

Eco Energy Bahamas is a leading renewable energy company committed to transforming the energy landscape in The Bahamas and the wider Caribbean region. With a focus on sustainable practices and innovative solutions, we strive to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and enhance energy resilience. Our expert team collaborates with communities and stakeholders to build a cleaner, more energy-efficient future, ensuring progress and prosperity for generations to come.

