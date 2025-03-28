MAVD: 5 Minute Salute with Wayne Loveless of OnDefend LLC

Brought to you by MAVD, On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Wayne Loveless of OnDefend LLC.

OnDefend LLC is a cybersecurity services and software company. We provide a range of security services and in house developed tools and capabilities.

