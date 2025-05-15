Maximize Your Potential Mauricio Jimenez

Step into the spotlight with Maximize Your Potential, a show dedicated to celebrating the leaders, innovators, and high-achievers shaping industries and breaking boundaries. Our mission is to highlight the remarkable stories and accomplishments of influential business owners, athletes, and thought leaders who are redefining what it means to succeed. Today, our hosts. Brian Sexton and David Sillick spoke with Mauricio Jimenez.

I run a growing health insurance agency that focuses on helping small business owners and independent contractors find the right insurance products for their needs. I am also a retired professional chef and former restaurateur.

