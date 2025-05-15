Maximize Your Potential Rachael Tutwiler Fortune of Jacksonville Public Education Fund

Step into the spotlight with Maximize Your Potential, a show dedicated to celebrating the leaders, innovators, and high-achievers shaping industries and breaking boundaries. Our mission is to highlight the remarkable stories and accomplishments of influential business owners, athletes, and thought leaders who are redefining what it means to succeed. Today, our hosts. Brian Sexton and David Sillick spoke with Rachael Tutwiler Fortune of Jacksonville Public Education Fund.

The Jacksonville Public Education Fund is an independent think-and-do tank that believes in the potential of all students. JPEF serves as a bridge in support of public education, activating community support, connecting partners, and advancing effective ideas to inspire and prepare all students for success.

