Step into the spotlight with Maximize Your Potential, a show dedicated to celebrating the leaders, innovators, and high-achievers shaping industries and breaking boundaries. Our mission is to highlight the remarkable stories and accomplishments of influential business owners, athletes, and thought leaders who are redefining what it means to succeed. Today, our hosts. Morgan Yonge and David Sillick spoke with Chandra Manning of Jacksonville Speech & Hearing Center

Jacksonville Speech & Hearing Center is a 76 year non-profit organization serving the speech, language, and hearing healthcare needs of the community. We serve individuals of all ages and staff caring clinicians to provide high-quality services at an affordable rate.

View original post: Maximize Your Potential with Chandra Manning of Jacksonville Speech & Hearing Center on Daily News Network.

