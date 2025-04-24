Step into the spotlight with Maximize Your Potential, a show dedicated to celebrating the leaders, innovators, and high-achievers shaping industries and breaking boundaries. Our mission is to highlight the remarkable stories and accomplishments of influential business owners, athletes, and thought leaders who are redefining what it means to succeed. Today, our hosts. Morgan Yonge and David Sillick spoke with Jodi Watkins of Lady J Global Enterprises LLC.

Lady J Global Enterprises LLC empowers individuals to break through limitations and step boldly into their greatness. Through faith-driven coaching, speaking, and resources, we help people reclaim their lives, embrace their uniqueness, and live with purpose, healing, and unwavering faith.

View original post: Maximize Your Potential with Jodi Watkins of Lady J Global Enterprises LLC on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.