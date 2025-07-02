Maximize Your Potential with Paul Lajoie of BizBuyPro

Step into the spotlighOn Maximize Your Potential, host Mike White welcomes Paul Lajoie, founder of BizBuyPro, to share how his new book The Exit Plan equips aspiring entrepreneurs to break free from the W2 grind and build lasting wealth. With insights on minimizing taxes, choosing the right business, and avoiding costly startup missteps, Paul shows how the right guidance can turn $100K into a multi-business empire. Pick up your copy July 3rd.

