Maximize Your Potential with Scott Quinn of EVOS Health

Step into the spotlight with Maximize Your Potential, a show dedicated to celebrating the leaders, innovators, and high-achievers shaping industries and breaking boundaries. Our mission is to highlight the remarkable stories and accomplishments of influential business owners, athletes, and thought leaders who are redefining what it means to succeed. Today, our host, Brian Sexton, spoke with Scott Quinn of EVOS Health.

EVOS Health is a healthcare firm dedicated to leading organizations through all stages of growth and expansion. EVOS is comprised of a team of experienced executives with a proven track record of driving transformative growth strategies through strategic mergers and acquisitions, successful market expansions, and innovative revenue stream development. Known for the ability to pivot and for expertise in leading multiple complex projects.

