Step into the spotlight with Maximize Your Potential, a show dedicated to celebrating the leaders, innovators, and high-achievers shaping industries and breaking boundaries. Our mission is to highlight the remarkable stories and accomplishments of influential business owners, athletes, and thought leaders who are redefining what it means to succeed. Today, our hosts. Morgan Yonge and David Sillick spoke with Maximize Your Potential with Sid McNairy of Art Of Peaceful Living.

With 45 years of experience across North, South, and Central America, and visits to 10 countries in the world, Art of Peaceful Living empowers individuals to live in peace through frequency transformation, removing fear and negative patterns, and using proven processes to reactivate a peace-driven life. Engaging all senses, we guide you through the globally known process called “The Practice.” We help individuals release all that no longer serves them to return to optimal health mentally, physically and spiritually.

View original post: Maximize Your Potential with Sid McNairy of Art Of Peaceful Living on Daily News Network.

