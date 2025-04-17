Maximize Your Potential with Von Wilhite of UNF Osprey Racing

Step into the spotlight with Maximize Your Potential, a show dedicated to celebrating the leaders, innovators, and high-achievers shaping industries and breaking boundaries. Our mission is to highlight the remarkable stories and accomplishments of influential business owners, athletes, and thought leaders who redefine what it means to succeed. Today, our hosts. Brian Sexton and David Sillick spoke with Von Wilhite of UNF Osprey Racing.

Osprey Racing is a non-profit chapter of Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). We are a group of University of North Florida students designing and building a formula race car to compete internationally against other universities. Osprey Racing was founded in January 2010. The school did not have the resources to support to program, but the will and drive of the founding members were able to overcome this challenge. We are now recognized by the university as an integral part of the engineering program. With the help of our 2012 sponsors, we were able to design and manufacture the school’s first Formula SAE car. Our team is now one of the most recognized and respected student organizations on campus, building and racing a new car every year. Our most recent car, the Swoop D12, broke numerous team records at our 2024 competition in Michigan and earned us two trophies at an SCCA autocross event at the Daytona International Speedway.

