Media Champions with Adam Palmer of  Sociallyin

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Adam Palmer of Sociallyin.

Short company description:

Sociallyin is a 100% focused social media marketing agency. Sociallyin services a wide range of clients in a variety of industries. Our mission: To create lasting connections through interactive engagements by connecting people and ideas through strategic online communications.

What was your first job in Media?

My first Social Media “job” was helping the bar I worked at promote events on their Twitter Account. But my first real one was as a Community Manager for an Agency called Mosaic in Chicago.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

I definitely think we will see a shift in how the younger generations are consuming social – they want to use it but are also annoyed by it. So, the algorithms are going to need to make a change.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

The advantage of outside agencies, is we don’t sit in just one industry. When you only work in a single industry, your vision/brainstorms/ideas can be limited by what you see within that industry.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Metrics are just as important as good ideas.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

0%

