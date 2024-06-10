On “Media Champions,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Alexander Ferenczi of Advocaczi.

Short company description:

Advocaczi is a revenue driven Paid-Media Agency specialized in Digital Campaigns that drive Conversions through our in-house proprietary Testing and Measurement Methodology.

Since 2020, Advocaczi has executed +$50MM in digital investments helping companies strategize and implement their creative visions.

Our growing Paid Media Agency is driven by passionate partners who work closely with each brand to create strategies that produce unparalleled results.

We love content and design, but thrive on the data necessary to succeed in a digital world.

What was your first job in Media?: Media Buyer & Analyst at VaynerMedia.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Creative + Measurement / Attribution

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Allows for cost savings so internal team can focus on driving the biz forward, while the agency/vendors can deliver expertise at the fraction of a cost of a full time hire

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Testing is done with a purpose, and should be handled like a Scientific Experiment using the Scientific Method – testing for the sake of testing and not isolating variables is a waste of time, money, and resources… doesnt deliver truly actionable insights

View original post: Media Champions with Alexander Ferenczi of Advocaczi on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.