Media Champions with Ami Williams of Cisneros Digital

Short company description:

What’s not to love? We have 20+ years experience in helping local businesses to brand and grow their business by using our “no-waste” marketing method, unlike those bigger digital and media companies who use the “spray and pray” approach because they’re spread too thin. We believe every penny you invest in your marketing and advertising campaigns should render successful branding and conversion results. And yes, we absolutely use the 360 approach when creating customized marketing solutions for your business. By adopting our 360 multi-media campaigns, we’re able to implement radio, TV, digital (includes streaming TV, video, programmatic display, native content, social media, PPC, SEO, etc.) event marketing and so much more. In a nutshell, we help local businesses by placing them on an even playing field against the large, national brands/chains in regard to advertising efforts and business growth.

What was your first job in Media?

Radio media sales!

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

The positives ai brings to the table such as programmatic capabilities.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Because outside agencies bring a plethora of experience in various business marketing and can introduce new avenues and ideas that may be missed internally.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Take advantage of the granularity of it all. Use blended digital and couple it with some traditional options.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

10%

