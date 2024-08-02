Media Champions with Ashton Boothroyd of Identi.fi Marketing LLC

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Ashton Boothroyd of Identi.fi Marketing LLC.

There’s chaos in marketing. Brands forget that products and services have to fit their target audience’s lifestyle. What’s the newest and shiniest is not always the best fit. And there’s nothing wrong with measuring twice and cutting once – to test and optimize.

We designed this agency to provide real results. To use data and psychology to make decisions.

We’re marketers, obsessed with performance.

What is your BEST service?

Digital (SEO, SEM, PPC).

What was your first job in Media?

I was in the purchasing department of a defunct 3PM reseller. The largest reseller in the world at the time I made sure widgets were shipped and received. 100s of emails a day as the last chain of our process of building Amazon listings.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

AI, cliche I know. It will be interesting to see what jobs get reduced and/or merged.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

AZ Entrepreneurs, some networking groups – haven’t been able to dig into this as much as I’d like yet.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?: Flexibility, investment, knowledge. There are definitely channels that make more sense to hire internally – however, there is less overhead outsourcing.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Start with Why. Play the role of the observer.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

Maybe 10%, some mailers for clients currently.

