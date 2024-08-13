On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Bob Sheehan of GrowthLine Marketing.

GrowthLine Marketing can turn technology from an obstacle into an implementation for growth by helping you leverage the latest digital tools to develop and execute effective marketing campaigns. Our results-driven strategies employ the right tools for your needs – social media, website, search engine marketing, content development, lead generation. All in a collaborative and coordinated campaign to help increase your revenues and profits.

What is your BEST service?

Digital (SEO, SEM, PPC).

What was your first job in Media?

Retail Advertising Manager at the Boston Herald- #33 Daily newspaper in size in the US. 1997-1999

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

AI and how it informs online lead generation.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

It’s hard to stay up to date with the latest developments and to get perspective on what’s working out there. If you hire internal resources and they stay internal, they’re not connected enough to see the forest for the trees.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

0.

View original post: Media Champions with Bob Sheehan of GrowthLine Marketing on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.