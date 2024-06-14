Media Champions with Brandon Leibowitz of SEO Optimizers

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Brandon Leibowitz of SEO Optimizers.

Short company description:

Welcome to our comprehensive digital marketing agency, where our primary goal is to boost your sales and generate valuable leads. Our expertise lies in various areas including search engine optimization, social media marketing, paid advertising, and email marketing. Regardless of the size of your business, we have tailor-made solutions to suit your specific needs. With over a decade of experience since our establishment in 2007, we have successfully assisted numerous enterprises in showcasing their websites to a highly targeted audience, comprised of potential customers who are eager to engage with your products or services. By increasing your website traffic, we ensure a higher conversion rate, resulting in more sales, leads, and clients for your business.

What was your first job in Media?:

SEO Specialist

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?:

AI

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?:

Outside agency are more specialized and hyper focused on specific tasks.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?: Be consistent and do not get discouraged if you do not see immediate results. It takes time to get the desired results with lots of testing.

