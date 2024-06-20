Media Champions with Brett Nockalls of Brett Media

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Brett Nockalls of Brett Media.

Brett Nockalls of Brett Media

Short company description:

Brett Media is far from average, as you’ll see… My passion for highly optimised strategic SEO makes me different from all the marketing noise out there at the moment, as you’ll know, consistently in your email inbox daily. In short, my secret (if you can call it that) is how I align my recommendations with your business needs and requirements – and I love every minute!

What was your first job in Media?

SEO and Web Development Freelancer

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

The integration of AI and machine learning into marketing practices will be the most significant change in the next two years. This transformation will enhance personalisation, automate repetitive tasks, and provide deeper insights into customer behavior, ultimately leading to more effective and efficient marketing strategies.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any

The AI Consortium

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Hiring an outside ad agency provides businesses with specialised expertise, advanced resources, fresh perspectives, increased capacity, focused accountability, cost efficiency, and valuable industry connections. These advantages can significantly enhance the effectiveness and reach of a company’s marketing efforts compared to relying solely on an internal marketing director.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Prioritise a customer-centric content strategy that provides value and answers to your audience and if this is done correctly, you can attract potential customers, build brand awareness and authority, and nurture leads through the marketing funnel more effectively. Topical authority and content clustering is a pivotal component of successful integrated digital marketing campaigns.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

10%

