Media Champions with Bryan Wisotsky of SkySEO Digital

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Bryan Wisotsky of SkySEO Digital.

There’s not much we haven’t seen or experienced by now. And as a result, we’re fully equipped to help you solve any challenges you have, and provide a strategic approach to digital marketing for any business.

What is your BEST service?

Digital (SEO, SEM, PPC)

What was your first job in Media?

Advertising agency account executive

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Scaling

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

BNI, AOA

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Expertise and experience. Lacking when it’s one individual. You need a team.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Content is king. Hire good writers. Focus on content gaps and opportunities.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

0

