Media Champions with Chris Ryan of Chris Ryan Marketing

Short company description:

Chris Ryan Marketing is a talent management company representing a select list of content creators for social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat.

What was your first job in Media?

I started at the William Morris Agency in the traditional entertainment industry.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Measuring results from influencer campaigns

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

For working with influencers, look at the audience first. Lot of influencers outside your categories hit that same audience.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

None, I’m not involved in media buying

