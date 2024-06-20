Media Champions with Dali Ma of Truly Yours Inc.

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Dali Ma of Truly Yours Inc.

Short company description:

Full service digital marketing agency with focus on aesthetics and results. We help build marketing channels, PR and branding.

What was your first job in Media?

Photographer

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

There’s always up to date knowledge, different perspectives and industry experience, connections.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Build a strong online presence and results will come to you.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

5%

