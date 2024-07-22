Media Champions with Decater Collins of The Hood Collective

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Decater Collins of The Hood Collective.

The Hood Collective is a cannabis specific content marketing agency based in Portland, Oregon and serving businesses throughout the United States.

What is your BEST service?

Branding

What was your first job in Media?

SEO

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Federal Legalization of Cannabis.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

Cannabis Industry Alliance of Oregon.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Cheaper with access to a broader range of expertise and ability to execute quickly and more effectively.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Invest in your brand first.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

Zero percent.

