On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Earline Lagueruela of B2GSA.

In 1976, I made history as the first woman to own an ad agency in San Antonio, TX. Despite facing two major economic downturns, I transitioned into federal contracting, successfully selling millions to the federal government over the next 20 years.

In 2010, I sold my agency and founded B2GSA, a national firm specializing in General Services Administration (GSA) certification and federal marketing. My expertise lies in assisting advertising and communication firms to navigate the federal marketplace and sell their services to government agencies.

What is your BEST service?

Other

What was your first job in Media?

I was the first ad agency owner in San Antonio, Texas. My first job was to buy media.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Staying on top of the AI revolution and capitalizing on it.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame, Board member

View original post: Media Champions with Earline Lagueruela of B2GSA on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.