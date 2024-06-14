Media Champions with Ebony Acton of The Regality Experience

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Ebony Acton of The Regality Experience.

The Regality Experience intertwines successful strategies from beauty queens and digital marketing to strengthen your confidence in your industry. Our mission is to provide a beautiful experience in building your brand that will leave you feeling confident and wealthy. We edify, exhort, and empower our clients in their career path through unique insight, storytelling and character development. Our goal is to help you form a courageous mindset and fearless heart to achieve your goals. It’s reality meeting you in a regal way. An experience indeed.

My first incentive-based job in Media was attending a press conference for my charter school in the 5th grade and be the EmCee for former Maryland Governor Robert Ehrlich. I was in the local news and I thought it was cool.

There will be an extreme hyper-focus of individualization on the customer’s experience through using data, AI, and other innovative technological advancements that are soon to come.

Similar to a friend giving you advice on your dating partner, they are more inclined to have a different and objective perspective to execute the tasks. The internal marketing director could have limited vision or a fixed mindset that will hinder marketing and the success of your business. The ad agency may offer you a plethora of alternatives and avenues that will open the door to higher sales. Stanley cups weren’t always geared towards women, especially moms.

Have a concrete mission and assert your values. Integrity will drive your success and the lack thereof will make it billow up in smoke.

