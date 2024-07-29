Media Champions with Enes Ozekin of Snow Peak Digital

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Enes Ozekin of Snow Peak Digital.

Snow Peak Digital is a full service digital marketing agency that specializes in small to medium sized businesses. We both white label with larger agencies to fill key account management roles, as well as take on our own direct clients.

What is your BEST service?

Digital (SEO, SEM, PPC).

What was your first job in Media?

My first job in media was with an agency based in Boulder, Colorado – IMM I was Digital Marketing Specialist who had already been in client-side roles in the education and entertainment spaces before joining my first marketing agency.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

The growing importance of creative testing, and AI’s role in media production.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

Scrum Master Certified – United Scrum Alliance.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Outside agencies have a breadth of knowledge and experience that’s unmatched. In-house roles only pull from the problems they’ve been able to learn from working with a single organization. Agencies have volume, and with that volume, they encounter dozens more unique challenges that can be applied to address a business’ needs.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Running a business can involve a lot of confirmation bias. But the data always tells the truth – follow the data, and you will find the solution!

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

0%

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.