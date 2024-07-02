Media Champions with Eric Siano of Blue Leopard LLC

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Eric Siano of Blue Leopard LLC.

As a Fractional CMO,we bring a unique blend of passion, experience, and vision to your organization. Whether you’re a nimble startup, a scaling business, or an established enterprise, we’re here to be your trusted marketing compass.

What was your first job in Media?

Ran marketing and advertising for GMAC – the former financial services arm of General Motors

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

1. The increasing adoption and impact of generative AI tools in marketing 2. The continued rise and dominance of video marketing, especially short-form video

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Hiring an outside ad agency provides a fresh, objective perspective and access to specialized expertise across various marketing disciplines that an internal marketing director may lack

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Digital is interconnected and about building mass so potential customers can find you on their journey, start with the end in mind:

Define destination (objective/goals)

Define how you’ll measure success

Craft a compelling story

Leverage a strategic mix of channels

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?*: Optimal media selection, traditional or digital, hinges on knowing your audience: where they live online (and offline!), industry and what fits the budget. Target the right , on the right platforms, to maximize marketing. And generally 70% or so is digital.

