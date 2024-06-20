Media Champions with Evan Graj of FusionOS.ai

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Evan Graj of FusionOS.ai.

Short company description:

FusionOS.ai is the first AI generative advertising platform for SMEs. In seconds our customers can generate and publish professions ads. Simply give us your website and we will do the rest.

What was your first job in Media?

Media has always been part of my world from early on since I have founded my own businesses starting in year 2000. Since 2010 I have built eCommerce businesses for myself as well as large retailers such as Lazada, Amazon, FairPrice in Singapore, and DFI in Hong Kong. In the later two retail media plays a large role.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

AI will simplify marketers job letting them move away from execution to focus on strategy.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Work AI tools into your workflow early as they can help bring efficiency as well as generate personalized ads at scale.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

We automate this.

