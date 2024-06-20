Media Champions with Evan James of Dreamwriter

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Evan James of Dreamwriter.

Short company description:

Dreamwriter is a B2B revenue acceleration platform, which empowers GTM teams to create highly tailored customer journeys, at scale.

What was your first job in Media?

First job was a a content marketing manager at a company named Socialbakers (now Emplifi).

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

AI is, and will continue, to drastically shape the B2B marketing space.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

Product Marketing Association

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

It enables someone with a fresh perspective to create content that will resonate with the company’s audience.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Really ensure your message is hitting what your customer truly cares about.

