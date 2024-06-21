Media Champions with Farrah Johnson of Princess Jays Melodic Tales

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Farrah Johnson of Princess Jays Melodic Tales.

Princess Jays Melodic tales was created for children! I wanted to create a way to merge both reading and music! I feel that children learn the best while putting information they learn into a song and that’s what my gift is!

I booked an interview with wsav Savannah Ga news station! Then I landed an article with, “the Atlanta wire”

Marketing using only social media

None

It is important for a business to hire outside of ad agencies so they they can reach a bigger audience and be able to connect with a younger audience on a more intimate level.

One tip I would give for digital marketing is reaching out to social media influencers and streamers which have a wider reach!

It helps with allowing an older audience being able to connect with me and learn who I am.

