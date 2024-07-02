Media Champions with George Arabian of NVISION

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with George Arabian of NVISION.

Short company description:

We are a digital marketing agency that partners with businesses looking to reposition their brand in the market or reach new audiences. We leverage all digital channels and use our experience to craft an online representation of your brand that converts.

What was your first job in Media?

I developed my first website when I was 18, almost 30 years ago.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Leveraging AI responsibly. The fundamentals however are the same, ensure you have context and conversations with the right audience.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

Forbes Agency Council, CEO Global and Agency Mastery 360

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Because unicorns don’t exist and you need many types of specialists to run an effective campaign.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?: Don’t rush it and always establish a plan.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

0%

