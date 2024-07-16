Media Champions with Grace Clemens of SGC Marketing

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Grace Clemens of SGC Marketing.

Digital marketing audits for e-commerce brands with a full-service team to implement and drive remarkable results.

What was your first job in Media?

A B2B mobile marketing agency focused on FMCG, I built their entire digital marketing strategy from the ground up. I also provided social media assistance where needed for clients such as Cadbury.

I took the agency’s digital presence from nil to thousands, enhancing client relationships and new business efforts.

Clients included Royal Caribbean, Oxfam, Butlins, Carling, and more; I introduced monthly reporting to ensure all strategies and outcomes aligned with business objectives.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?: Automation of Routine Tasks. Routine marketing tasks such as email campaigns, social media posting, and even customer service interactions will become increasingly automated, freeing up marketers to focus on strategy and creative efforts.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

An external agency can spot opportunities and provide insights that someone closely connected to the business might overlook. This fresh perspective can lead to innovative strategies and approaches that drive growth and success.

Additionally, external agencies bring a team of specialists with focused expertise, while full-time staff often have to wear multiple ‘hats’. This specialization can enhance the quality and effectiveness of your marketing efforts.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Create UTM tracking guidelines that can be used internally for creating links across all platforms. This increases audit accuracy.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

0%

View original post: Media Champions with Grace Clemens of SGC Marketing on Daily News Network.

