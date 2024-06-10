Media Champions with Grady Teske of Rising Tides

On “Media Champions,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Grady Teske of Rising Tides.

Short company description:

Rising Tides provides contract marketing departments as a service, driving product launches for b2b startups and SaaS companies.

What was your first job in Media?

I was tasked to build North American subsidiaries for Global product manufactures within the B2B space, launching their marketing, sales and distribution lines.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Websites and Landing Pages will disappear.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

It depends on stages. I’ve worked as a fractional CMO for over 7 years and it pays to have an outside hire rather than internal until you’re at $10m ARR or through a Seed Round.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Succesful businesses start desigining their marketing and revenue teams early on.

Process

Team

Framework

Strategy

Silo your revenue machine and own the above and you have an investable business.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

15%

