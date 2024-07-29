Media Champions with Idris Aina of Modion Communications

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Idris Aina of Modion Communications.

Modion Communications is focused on providing public relations, brand development, marketing activations, media engagement, crisis communications, financial PR, investors’ relation Support, event management, digital marketing and media publishing.

What is your BEST service?

Public relations

What was your first job in Media?

Journalism.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Storytelling and narrative build will dominate the marketing and communications space especially as more brands seek to connect with end users across the spectrum.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); Nigerian Institute of Marketing (NIM)

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

The end goal of an organization is to drive revenue growth whilst delivering excellent product/service to its consumers.

Businesses tend to get robust marketing ideas to achieve their set goals from agencies due to the talent pool and wealth of experience available at the agency. This is also added to the fact that agencies serve variegated clients across sectors.

In this vein, the collaboration between an ad agency and the internal marketing/communications unit of an organization is extremely important to achieve its set objectives.

Ad agencies overtime, have conceived and delivered exceptional marketing campaigns that and grown to become a backbone for their respective clients.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

The target consumer is never the same and digital platform(s) have different audience behavioural patterns.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

50 – 60%

