Media Champions with Ines Nasri of WebPower USA LLC

Short company description:

WebPower USA LLC is a comprehensive digital marketing agency in Los Angeles, specializing in SEO, web design, and digital advertising. WebPower caters to various industries, providing tailored solutions to enhance businesses online presence and drive business growth. We are dedicated to delivering high ROI through strategic digital marketing efforts and personalized audits.

What was your first job in Media?

Account Manager

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

AI will be the most significant change in marketing in the next 2 years.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

1- Mentor and Workshop Presenter with SCORE Los Angeles, 2- Mentor with Select USA (Department of Commerce), 3- Business Advisor with Pacific Community Ventures, 4- Member of the Board of advisors of The Laurel Foundation

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Hiring an outside ad agency offers several benefits compared to relying solely on an internal marketing director:

1-Expertise and Specialization: Agencies bring diverse skills and industry knowledge from working with various clients, providing advanced strategies and innovative solutions.

2-Cost-Effectiveness: Agencies can be more cost-efficient as they eliminate the need for hiring, training, and maintaining a large in-house team.

3-Fresh Perspective: External agencies offer unbiased insights and new ideas that internal teams might overlook due to familiarity.

4-Resource Allocation: Agencies have access to advanced tools and technologies, ensuring comprehensive and effective marketing campaigns.

5-Scalability: Agencies can easily scale efforts up or down based on project needs, providing flexibility that in-house teams may lack.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?: One essential tip for digital marketing is to focus on creating high-quality, valuable content tailored to your target audience. This improves SEO, builds trust, and enhances engagement, driving long-term results. Additionally, continually invest in learning and developing new skills to stay updated with the latest trends and updates in digital marketing. The field evolves rapidly with new technologies and best practices, so maintaining current knowledge ensures your strategies remain effective and competitive.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

10%

