On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Ivan Nemorin of Marketing Consultant.

Short company description:

As a Marketing Consultant , I am a strategic and creative leader with a passion for driving growth and building brand awareness. I bring a cool and urban flair to my work, leveraging my expertise in developing and executing innovative marketing campaigns that resonate with today’s audiences.

With a deep understanding of consumer behavior and market trends, I craft compelling messaging and content that engages and inspires. I am a skilled communicator and relationship builder, collaborating closely with cross-functional teams to achieve business objectives and drive results

What was your first job in Media?

School program Director.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Owner ship of Marketing Platforms

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

Direct Marketing Association

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Hiring an outside ad agency offers fresh perspectives, specialized expertise, scalability, and creativity. They bring innovative ideas and objective viewpoints. Meanwhile, an internal marketing director provides in-depth knowledge, brand consistency, and immediate collaboration. The choice depends on factors like cost, company size, and goals.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Be authentic.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

Depends on organizational target and budget.

View original post: Media Champions with Ivan Nemorin of Marketing Consultant on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.