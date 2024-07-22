Media Champions with Jaclyn Baker of J Baker Media

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Jaclyn Baker of J Baker Media.

Jaclyn is the proud founder of J Baker Media.

We stay on top of the ever-changing digital marketing landscape to make sure your business is using the most current and effective methods to attract and engage your target customers.

We do not have a one size fits all approach. There are numerous platforms available in the social media world – and what works best for one business may not necessarily work for another.

That’s why we take the time to learn what is unique about our clients’ business in order to determine the optimal social media program to maximize revenues.

What is your BEST service?

Social media

What was your first job in Media?

I had a social media internship in college for a few months.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

I’d definitely say AI will really change things up!

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Agencies bring a team of specialists with expertise in various areas like graphic design, copywriting, digital marketing, SEO, and social media.

This variety of skill is hard to replicate with a single internal marketing director.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

I have learned almost everything I know from YouTube. I am all about learning from experts and implementing their tips into my work routine.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

40%

