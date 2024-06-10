Media Champions with James Gorrie of Rhino Mud

On “Media Champions,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with James Gorrie of Rhino Mud.

Short company description:

We love to spend a lot of time in the sun at the beach, in the mountains and everywhere in between but we noticed there’s a downside to all the time hanging out outside.

Road trips to the beach ended in sunburns, dark spots and chapped lips. Snowboarding gave us inflamed redness on our nose and cheeks for weeks. Cycling 16 miles multiple times a week felt amazing but noticing more creases and fine lines around our eyes wasn’t as cool. Regular moisturizers and serums were ok at helping our skin recover after we were done being active outside but they were useless when we were actually outside. We thought: why not stop the damage in the first place?

We wanted something that would stay on even after falling off the paddle board, that would deeply moisturize all day, and that could minimize the steps in our routine by being anti-aging and tackling our usual skin issues. We started Rhino Mud Skincare to create such the perfect, multi-action skincare.

Plant-Based/All-Natural

While we were researching ingredients and products, we were stunned to find out how many harsh chemicals were in your average moisturizer and how a lot of the main ingredients have little skin benefit at all. We decided to go the plant-based ingredient route because it was the safest but also the most effective.

Why Balms?

To accomplish the lasting benefits and protection we want our skincare to have, we’ve taken advantage of waterless balm barrier technology. This makes our products solid at room temperature yet light and fast absorbing when applied. The balm creates a protective barrier between your skin and your environment while locking in moisture and active ingredients.

Our Push For Better Skincare & Protection For Men Who Need It Most

Over several years of development, we’ve perfected three, balm-based skincare products designed specifically for guys who live life to the fullest. Our face serum, lip and body balms all contain the most potent anti-aging, restorative and protective ingredients that nature has to offer. Plus, they’re rugged and long-lasting, perform under all conditions, are quick and easy to use and go anywhere.

Get out there, we’ve got you covered.

What was your first job in Media?

He was editorial director for online news letters. he is a content creator

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Focus more on the audience’s needs and wants.

View original post: Media Champions with James Gorrie of Rhino Mud on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.