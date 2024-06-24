Media Champions with Jason Schemmel of Get Social Done Digital Marketing Agency

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Jason Schemmel of Get Social Done Digital Marketing Agency.

Short company description:

Our mission is to make marketing affordable again! Our team is structured in a way so that we can offer complete marketing services – ads (on Google, Meta, Microsoft, & YouTube), website, blogs, emails, SEO, backlinks, and more – for a fraction of the cost of marketing overhead.

What was your first job in Media?

An unpaid internship with a local social media entrepreneur helping with Twitter posts for a client.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

A LOT of AI-influenced content and the struggle with authority – who/what do you trust?

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Internal marketers tend to focus just on their industry. Their creativity tends to get siloed and their primary motivation day-in and day-out is to appease their superior whether that be using their ideas or achieving vanity metrics that don’t impact the bottom line.

Outside agencies have the privilege of working with multiple industries, bringing in a vast perspective on their client’s needs. Additionally, they’re motivated and driven by results (at least, the good ones are).

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Test everything. Digital marketing is a giant sandbox waiting to be played with. The biggest thing I’ve learned through my 14 years in the industry is that – not everything you believe is a good idea is going to work; sometimes the crazy, there’s no way this will work but let’s try it anyway, ideas perform better than more well thought out ideas.You’ll never know until you test it.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

0%

View original post: Media Champions with Jason Schemmel of Get Social Done Digital Marketing Agency on Daily News Network.

