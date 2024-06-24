On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Jesse Price of Dotcom Advertising.

Short company description:

We help online businesses grow using through direct response advertising on Facebook

What was your first job in Media?

I became a director of operations in 2020 making $50.00 / hour working for an agency that we on its way to 7-figures

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Higher quality competition due to the educational content being produced by people like Alex Hermozi

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Generally, speaking, a person who works as an internal marketing Director has a college degree and is a mile wide and an inch deep…. Meeting they don’t have a ridiculous amount of experience snitching down, whereas an agency specializes in doing one thing generally speaking and is able to get way more results for the same price because they are specialists

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Only put your money and efforts into marketing campaigns that are measurable.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

90% +

View original post: Media Champions with Jesse Price of Dotcom Advertising on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.