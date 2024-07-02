Media Champions with John Visser of Darwin Digital Media

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with John Visser of Darwin Digital Media.

To empower businesses with innovative marketing strategies to thrive in a dynamic digital landscape.

Definitely AI

Organizations typically hire a marketing director who aligns with their core values and beliefs, resulting in a one-sided approach. By engaging an outside agency, they can access unbiased ideas.

Don’t spend your hard earned dollars on the newest fad, start with a marketing strategy that is well balanced on fucus on different sources. In other word start with a needs assessment.

The percentage of advertising that should consist of traditional ad buying varies depending on several factors, such as the industry, target audience, and overall marketing strategy. and could range from 20% to 50%.

