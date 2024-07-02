Media Champions with John Ward of littleMUCHO

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with John Ward of littleMUCHO.

Short company description:

We ACTIVATE brands.

Your fractional marketing team to help you scale and grow to the next stage.

we ARE

Trusted advisors that take a 360-degree view of your business. We ARE your fractional marketing team with a strong affinity for brand integrity and deep digital. We do this unlike any agency through our unique methodology of In-Sourcing.

What was your first job in Media?

DIRECTV

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

AI

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Fresh up to date thinking.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Know the customer

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

20%

