Media Champions with Josh Webber of Big Red Jelly

Short company description:

Big Red Jelly is a creative branding and web design agency that has helped thousands of businesses around the world grow by following our proven, three-step “Brand. Build. Grow.” process:

Create a Brand identity that resonates with your audience Build an impressive website connected to the best online tools Grow your business online with collaborative, strategic and proactive support

We specialize in helping you build a strong foundation that your business needs for long-term success.

What was your first job in Media?

Agency life: Marketing, Advertising and Brand Strategy

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Hard to ignore AI… But also the “pendulum” swinging back the other way, more into strategy, creative and “art”

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

Several industry specific groups

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Hiring an outside ad agency provides a business with a team of specialized experts, a wider range of creative ideas and perspectives, and access to the latest industry trends and technologies. While an internal marketing director is valuable, they may not possess the depth and breadth of knowledge that an agency can offer, potentially limiting the success and reach of marketing campaigns.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

One crucial tip for digital marketing and building a strong brand is to truly understand your target audience. Identify their demographics, interests, online behavior, and pain points. This knowledge will allow you to create highly targeted campaigns that resonate with your audience, increasing engagement and driving conversions.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

Small amount

