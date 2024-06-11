Media Champions with Justin Banner of VERVE Solutions LLC

On “Media Champions,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Justin Banner of VERVE Solutions LLC.

Short company description:

Are you a local business owner struggling to attract more customers and grow your online presence? Do you find yourself overwhelmed by the complexities of digital marketing, unsure where to start or how to make it work for your business? At Verv Local, we understand these challenges. Many small businesses face difficulties in standing out in a crowded market, managing their online reputation, and converting leads into loyal customers.

What was your first job in Media?

Qivana – owner of a supplement brand

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

The commoditization of content from ai

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

One word: expertise. The digital world is too complicated and you need a collection of microexperts to fulfill all the needs adequately. a company should have a marketing generalist who can understand the needs and hire the microexperts

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Dont let automations and ai replace human interactions. looks for ways to add human interactions into your business and brand. real people interactions are now a dying breed and those who embrace them will differentiate and win

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

30%

